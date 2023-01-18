OCCUPATION OF THE RUHR

IT is impossible not to strongly sympathise with the manifesto which has just been issued by the British Labour Party protesting against the French Government’s policy towards Germany and declaring it unjustified. The invasion of a neighbouring State in time of peace is undoubtedly an act of war, as the manifesto points out, and this act of war undoubtedly threatens Europe with further economic disintegration and widespread anarchy. It is true that so far the use or show of force has been only on one side. It is the French who have invaded and occupied the Ruhr and according to a statement issued from Paris on Sunday French troops were to occupy Bochum on Monday. They have proclaimed Martial Law throughout the occupied territory, under which newspapers, though they still continue to be published, are liable to be penalised at the sweet will of the invader. The Germans, on the other hand, are still quiet. Beyond making a protest against French action and holding orderly demonstrations they do not appear to have done anything, at least during the first few days. The speech of the Chancellor in the Reichstag was a model of dignity and sobriety, however his statements may be open to criticism on the score of unfairness or even incorrectness. “There was an urgent necessity,” said Dr. Cuno, “for great vigilance, prudence, self-restraint and communal co-operation amongst the people and throughout the State in order to avoid disastrous consequences to the community.” “Injustice, misery and deprivation,” he added pathetically, “are our fate today. Freedom of life is our aim and unity is our path.” Obviously this pose of an injured innocent does not suit the Power which more than any other was responsible for the deadliest war in history — a war of which the present trouble itself is only one of many legacies.