Official Sophistry

IT is interesting to notice some of the arguments by which official members defended the policy of the Central Provinces Government in regard to the flag agitation. Assuming that the District Magistrate’s order was illegal, said the Home Member, was civil disobedience the way to reverse it? The member was not evidently prepared for an affirmative answer to his question. And yet even a tyro could have told him that civil disobedience is one of the recognised constitutional methods of testing the legality of an allegedly illegal order. Indeed, if our memory serves us right, the Calcutta High Court on one occasion refused to interfere with an allegedly illegal order on the ground that the order not having been challenged, the complainant had not suffered in any way and, therefore, no cause for interference existed. Another argument, adduced by the same member, was that “to say that the honour of the flag was at stake, when it was allowed to float all over the province, except in a small area at Nagpur and Jubbulpore, was to say something that could not be accepted.” It evidently did not occur to the member that it was open to the agitators to say in reply that the action taken in respect of the two places was in reality the thin end of the wedge, and that it was only by their own refusal to take the order of the district authorities in the two cases lying down that they had prevented similar orders being issued in other cases. A third argument, which was employed by the Chief Secretary, was that before a flag could be called national, two conditions must be satisfied — it must have been accepted by the government of the day and it must be registered by other nations — and that in the present case, the national flag failed to satisfy both conditions.