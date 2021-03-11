Officials can do no wrong!

WHO says that we are not advancing? Formerly, it was only the King who could do no wrong, and he could not do it, because he was supposed not to do anything except on the advice of his ministers who were solely responsible for his actions. To-day no official of whatever rank can do wrong, and this in spite of the fact that officials, unlike the King, can and do act only on their own responsibility. If anyone doubts it, let him read his daily paper with its daily growing lists of complaints against officials on the one hand, and the official notice which these complaints receive on the other. In our own Province, for instance, we do not remember any copy of any newspaper that has any pretence to a popular or representative character during the last five months or so in which column after column has not appeared either editorially or from correspondents drawing attention to the misdoings of a class of officials. What notice have high and responsible officials taken of these statements? Let official communiques answer. We challenge anyone to point out a single communique issued by the Punjab Secretariat during the last six months — and communiques happily are no longer rare or unusual thing that they were at one time — in which a finding of guilty has been recorded against any official. A high official, who happens to have a very great deal to do with the administration of the department known as Law and Justice, is said to have declared more than once when confronted with serious allegations against individual officials that his men were not angels. We put it to this responsible official that his position is somewhat self-contradictory in this matter, for judging from the official communiques his men have become angels, or at any rate have developed the angelic quality of not being capable of doing wrong.