IT is certain now that England is on the eve of a general election. On this particular point all or most political prophets seem to agree. They differ only on the question as to how the members of the Government will go to the country, whether they will go as a coalition or as isolated leaders of old or new parties. The probabilities seem to be that they will not go as a coalition. The coalition, indeed, has ceased to be either a strong or useful thing. Mr. Lloyd George’s Manchester speech may be said to have dealt a death blow to it. It was in no sense a Liberal utterance, as some critics in England seem to have described it, but it certainly did not and could not please the Unionists, any more than it pleased anyone else in the world, and it is with no sense of surprise one learns that over 13 Unionist members of the House of Commons have notified their intention of standing at the general election as Independents in the event of the Government going to the country as a coalition. In fact even those Union members of the Government who seem inclined to favour a coalition appeal, and Mr. Chamberlain is the head of this group, are actuated not so much by their love of ‘Lloyd Georgism’ as by their hatred or rather dread of something else. Nor does Mr. Lloyd George himself seem to be anxious to retain the coalition. His position in the coalition Government has not been at all comfortable. Undoubtedly, the most dominating figure in English politics to-day, he is not the head of any recognised party and is the head of the Government by sufferance. Nothing but an excess of anxiety to cling to office could have reconciled him to this impossible position. The Manchester speech shows that this limit has now been reached in the case of Mr. Lloyd George.