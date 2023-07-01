Open University attains respectability

FOUNDED in 1969 ‘to provide opportunities for university education to those precluded from achieving their aims through an existing institution of higher education,’ Britain’s Open University became fully operational in 1971. Now, it has 38,000 students, and on June 23, its first 900 graduates were presented with their degrees. A 61-year-old teacher, Ivy Fairman, and her son, Andrew (26), were among the first graduates. Ten eminent men and women of Britain, including the new Chancellor of the university, were conferred honorary doctorates. Lord Gardiner, who succeeded the late Crowther, a former editor of The Economist, as Chancellor, announced that he intended to become a student himself. He regretted that a number of engagements had prevented him from carrying out his wish. The first convocation of the university has naturally been an occasion for some stocktaking. Since our own ideas of an open university have been borrowed from Britain, the relevance to us of the British experience is self-evident. No one has questioned the fact that the British experiment has been an outstanding success. Other universities had sneered at the project for getting degrees through watching the telly. Today, however, the Vice-Chancellor of the Open University, Walter Perry, has been admitted to the Committee of VCs and Principals from which he had been excluded for three years. In other words, the Open University has attained respectability. The Open University in India too will not suffer from any dearth of applicants. But, conceivably, they would all be from the same middle class again. Open Schools should come first before the Open University if the objective is to provide higher education to all those who desire it.