OPINION AND FORCE

WE have seen that even those among our countrymen who are out of sympathy with Mahatma Gandhi’s recent activities have condemned his prosecution and conviction almost as strongly as those who are in partial or complete agreement with him. The explanation of this phenomenon that is generally advanced is that these critics are looking at the matter purely from the point of view of expediency, and they consider the prosecution and conviction highly inopportune at a time when Gandhi had not only abandoned mass civil disobedience, but had postponed individual civil disobedience itself. There is some truth in this explanation. If one is entitled to take some action in regard to another, the fact that one did not take this action at the right moment would lay one open to criticism, but would scarcely justify the condemnation which the Bengalee, for instance, has felt justified in passing on the action of Government in this case. Such condemnation, to our mind, can only be the outcome of the feeling in the critic, whether conscious or unconscious, that the action of Government is wrong, that the charge brought against Gandhi is one that ought not to have been brought against him and on which he ought not to have been convicted. Let us explain our meaning by partially recalling what we said in a recent issue. “If the Mahatma had been taken in the act of leading a movement of mass civil disobedience,” we wrote, “his arrest would have been accepted as a painful necessity by all those who have always believed such a movement to be fraught with evil consequences.” What converted this necessity into an evil that was unnecessary was not merely that the right time had passed, but that the ground on which the prosecution was based was essentially different from that on which it would have been based in the hypothetical case.