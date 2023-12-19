OUR NEXT MINISTER

WHEN some time ago we drew attention to the rumour, which we knew was abroad, that an attempt was being made to get Rao Bahadur Lal Chand appointed to the ministerial portfolio vacated by Lala Harkishen Lal, and respectfully warned His Excellency the Governor of the consequences of such an appointment, there were some among us who shook their heads and told us that for once we had been led to give publicity to a canard. One ordinarily very well-informed gentleman assured us that there was absolutely no truth in the report that had reached us and that by publishing such a report we had done no justice to ourselves. Our esteemed friends will now see that we knew the forces we had to deal with better than them. This is what the Civil and Military Gazette wrote in its issue of Tuesday on the subject, and no one, at least in this province, will require to be told that the gazette is the mouthpiece of a large section of the European community in this province, both official and unofficial: “It is difficult to think of a better selection than Chaudhri Lal Chand, and we sincerely hope that he will receive the appointment. He has a record of practical work and experience to his credit both on the Recruitment Board during the war and in the local government of his own district of Rohtak, which no other Hindu member of the council can better. His popularity with his own people was convincingly shown by the result of the poll in the North-West Rohtak division, where he had the satisfactory majority of nearly 600 in a keenly contested election.” The absurdity of the grounds on which the journal advocates the appointment of Rao Bahadur Lal Chand needs no demonstration.