Pak Escapism

MR. Bhutto is behaving like a man who wants to run away from himself. His problems are frightening and any person in his position may feel overwhelmed by their immensity. But they cannot be solved by escapist courses like his hurried visits to countries in West Asia and North Africa; nor by raking up the Indo-Pak issue in the U.N. Security Council. Countries like Turkey, Libya, Tunisia and Algeria can only give him a consoling pat on the back — maybe even some cash doles to ease his immediate economic worries. The endorsement he has secured from them for his policy in respect of the recognition of Bangladesh is not going to help him. For the matter, the Turks themselves are reported to have counselled moderation to him in reacting to other countries’ recognition of Bangladesh. Otherwise, he has been cautioned Pakistan will isolate itself. After Russia’s recognition of Bangladesh, preceded and followed by similar steps by many other countries, Mr. Bhutto’s Hallstein doctrine has been reduced to a farcical exercise. That the Soviet Union took this momentous decision while extending an invitation to him to visit Moscow made his embarrassment all the more acute. He has described the Soviet recognition of Bangladesh as “painful and worrying” but he has made it clear that there is no question of breaking off diplomatic relations with Moscow. “We have recalled our ambassador in the Soviet Union for consultations, or rather we have summoned him, not recalled him,” he said. According to Canada’s External Affairs Minister, Mr. Mitchell Sharp, Canada, Britain and several West European and Commonwealth countries are adopting similar criteria in regard to recognition of Bangladesh. His remark that “we would not allow Pakistan to veto our decision on recognition with a threat of quitting Commonwealth” carries its own message to Mr. Bhutto.