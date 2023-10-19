Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Address

The Associated Press telegram published in a recent issue of this journal, which stated that in his Presidential address at the UP Provincial Conference, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru expressed strong sentiments, gave a very meagre and inadequate idea of a very interesting address, of which freshness, both as regards ideas and phraseology, appears to have been the dominating feature. Too often these addresses are only full of splendid commonplaces and do little better than transmit ‘current coin’ in the realm of political and social thought. The great merit of Pandit Jawaharlal’s address is that he avoids these commonplaces, this transmission of mere ‘current coin’, as far as possible, and the impression one gathers from the address is that here, at any rate, is a man who is accustomed to think for himself, who says a thing because he feels it, and not because someone else has said it before. It may not be generally known that Pandit Jawaharlal, unlike his great father, is not a member of the Swaraj party, but a staunch believer in the Mahatma’s policy and programme. What could be more striking for a man holding this general position than the following passage in the address: “I almost wish that the Calcutta Special Congress in 1920 had not accepted the non-co-operation policy and programme. This acceptance overwhelmed us from the very beginning and the weight of numbers paralysed us. We could then have marched on, a compact body, strong in our faith and in our discipline and at the right moment have converted the masses and the Congress to our viewpoint. The process was reversed and we have suffered accordingly.”