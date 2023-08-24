Pandit Malaviya’s Speech

Pandit Malaviya, in the course of his Presidential address lasting over two-and-a-half hours and which was listened to with rapt attention by the audience, emphatically declared that the movement started by the Hindu Mahasabha was not directed against any community. The Hindu ideal was never to hurt others nor ever to be aggressive, but at the same time it was their duty to see that they were not hurt by others. They had assembled that day to determine what should be their attitude towards the government, Mahomedans, Parsis and other Indian communities. Without unity, nothing could be attained and the real cause of disunity was the weakness of Hindus. The Hindus had not been treated well by their Mahomedan compatriots and as long as the Hindus remained disunited, the bad elements among Mahomedans would always feel encouraged to repeat the excesses committed by them at Multan, in Malabar, at Panipat and Ajmer and various other places in the country. Panditji was profuse in his assurances that the present movement was not started with a view to hurting the Mahomedans or to gain supremacy over them, but to strengthen communal unity, so necessary for the welfare of the country. No fair-minded Mahomedan can take exception to these motives of the Hindu community in organising itself against the aggressions of others and all will agree with Pandit Malaviya that it is better to die than to see women’s modesty outraged, temples attacked and burnt and idols broken. No one can blame the entire Mahomedan community for the brutal and inhuman atrocities perpetrated by the Moplas upon their Hindu neighbours.