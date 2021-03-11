Lahore, Thursday, August 17, 1922

Pandit Nehru on Change of Programme

OUR attention is forcibly drawn to a very important speech which has just been made by Pandit Moti Lal Nehru in Calcutta. In the course of this speech, Pandit, while repudiating any idea of a change in the principle of non-co-operation, admitted the possibility of a change in their programme or tactics. Now the principle of non-co-operation, divorced from the programme and interpreted in a political sense, is simply the principle of non-violent opposition to the existing order of things. Who can ask the non-co-operators to give up this principle? The cry in the country is only for a revision of the programme, and at the bottom of this cry there is nothing else than the conviction of a large number of persons who belong and have always belonged to the advanced wing of the progressive party, that the programme is too exclusive. This drawback of the movement has so far made its effect felt that already two of the three items in the original programme have been virtually abandoned. The cry at present is for the abandonment of the third and most important item — the boycott of Councils. We do not know if the C.D. Committee will make a definite recommendation in this behalf; we hope it will. What we do know is, first, that some of the witnesses before it have pressed the need for a modification of this item with emphasis, and secondly that on no other basis is it possible for the party either to retain its internal cohesion or to take its part in the Swaraj movement which is about to enter its last and final stage. Let there be no mistake. The only two possible alternatives before the non-co-operators are Mass Civil Disobedience and the use of the Councils. The first is impracticable, even if desirable. The latter, therefore, holds and must hold the field.

