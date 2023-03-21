PANDIT NEHRU ON THE SITUATION

PANDIT Moti Lal Nehru scarcely ever touches a subject without illuminating it, without bringing some of its more important and less superficial aspects into prominence. In his speech at the public meeting held in the Municipal Gardens, he chose for his theme the most important of all current topics. Referring to the present position of non-co-operation, he said that there was no doubt that it contrasted sadly with the position this time a year ago, and the question that he put to himself was, why it was so. The answer was frank. “Either they had never firmly resolved to win Swaraj,” he said, “or they had no faith in the methods of the Mahatma. If the latter, why should people in their hundreds of thousands have caused the heavens to echo with their national cries? Why should they have professed to be the followers of Mahatma Gandhi and why should so many of them, while carrying out his programme, have gone to jail? The only other alternative was to believe that they had not the fire of patriotism burning within them, that they had not that passionate desire for freedom which ought to have been theirs. He did not believe that there was any person so unfortunate in that audience as not to desire Swaraj for his country. But most of them were overborne with lassitude.” That there is a substantial element of truth in this view no honest man, whether a professed follower of Mahatma Gandhi or not, is likely to deny. But it is not the whole truth. His definition of “a desire for Swaraj” is beautiful. “The real desire for Swaraj,” he said, “meant that a man should not be able to sleep at night unless he had done something during the day to further the cause of Swaraj.” This all-consuming love of country has in no age been the dominating passion of a whole people or even of the majority of them.