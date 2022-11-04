PANDIT NEHRU'S SPEECH

JUDGING from the fairly full summary of the Presidential address at the Dehradun Conference, which we reproduced from the “Independent”, Pandit Motilal Nehru appears to have been in his best form on the occasion. The clearness, the argumentative inclusiveness, the sallies of humour and, above all, the sanity and level-headedness that are a general feature of Pandit Nehru’s public utterance were a special feature of the Presidential address. The conference itself was much more than a Provincial Conference. It was, in fact, an epitome of the Congress itself. There were present at it not only all or most of the important political workers in the province, but representative public men and leaders from other provinces. There was Sarojini Naidu fresh from her triumphs at the Delhi Conference. There was Das, president of the Congress for the year, and president-elect of the ensuing Congress. There was Hakim Ajmal Khan, undoubtedly the most important figure in Muslim India who is outside His Majesty’s jails and one of the greatest leaders of the national movement itself. And if the gathering was national rather than Provincial, so was the address of the President. It was as strong and weighty a pronouncement on the present position of non-cooperation and the Congress as well as on the general political situation in India, and had nothing provincial about it. Perhaps, the most noticeable thing about the speech is the strong note of optimism it sounded, and optimism when it is based not on a denial of inconvenient facts but on an ability to rise above their depressing effect, to look beyond the darkness of the night to the brightness of the dawn, has always appeared to us to be a strong and characteristic sign of that mental health of which another name is sanity.