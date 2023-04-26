PARLIAMENT, THE COURT & THE CONSTITUTION

“THIS, then, is the general signification of the law,” wrote Blackstone a couple of centuries ago, “a rule of action dictated by a superior being.” The beginnings of such axioms are to be found in the fear of human judgement and the demand for a magical source of decision. But if the law were so certain, the Court would not split seven to six, and the law would reveal itself. Also, the law would remain pretty constant, and reversals of judgements would not occur so often. It is often said that a state without the means of change is without the means of its preservation and that, therefore, a Constitution must not be an un-amendable bugaboo. By the same token, even a judiciary without the means of redressing its own errors would be without the means of its own preservation. Ever since the inception of the Constitution, the argument that Parliament has no power to abridge the Fundamental Rights has been advanced before the Supreme Court a number of times. It was rejected by the Court in the Sankari Prasad case in which the validity of the First Amendment was attacked. It was again rejected in the Sajan Singh case in which the 17th Amendment was attacked. But this same Amendment was successfully challenged in the Golaknath case in which Chief Justice Subba Rao and a majority of the judges held that Fundamental Rights could not be abridged or taken away by the amending procedures in Article 368. The Court further held that an amendment to the Constitution was also a “law” within the meaning of Article 13 (2) and was, therefore, subject to Part III of the Constitution. Delivering the majority judgement, Chief Justice Subba Rao then said: “One need not cavil at the description of an amending power as sovereign power, for it is sovereign only within the scope of the power conferred by a particular Constitution which can limit the power of amendment.”