PARTIES AND PROGRAMMES

THE political situation in India is in a more confused state than at any time since the starting of the non-co-operation movement. Not only are Congressmen, for the first time, divided into two more or less conflicting parties, but neither of them has so far either defined its position properly or placed before the country a definite programme of work. So far as the new party is concerned, the omission is easily explained. The very fact of its being new, while it is an advantage that it is free from any commitment, makes it necessary for the party to look carefully before it leaps, to think out with the deliberation the lines that would make for solidarity among its several component parts and justify their drastic action in forming themselves into a new party by success. The old party is in a better position in this respect. One might, therefore, have expected it to tell the public in clear terms what precisely it is that it proposes to do. The Congress itself, which is still dominated by this party, might have been expected to place a definite programme before the country. As a matter of fact, of the fifteen resolutions passed by the Congress, there is only one that can be viewed in the light of a programme, and this one resolution is more by way of preparation for a future contingency than actual political action. We refer to the resolution on civil disobedience by which the Congress called upon all the party workers to complete the preparations for offering civil disobedience by strengthening and expanding national organisation and to take immediate steps for the collection of at least Rs. 25 lakhs for the Tilak Swarajya fund and the enrolment of at least 50,000 volunteers satisfying the conditions of the Ahmedabad pledge by a date to be fixed by the All-India Congress Committee.