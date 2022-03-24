Parties in the Legislature

AN important question was discussed at a meeting of the Legislative Assembly as to which a word has to be said. The Commerce member, while dwelling upon the necessity for the imposition of additional taxation, made the remark that “the attitude of some non-official members in regard to taxation proposals seemed to be unreal,” and explained himself by saying that “it looked as if they came to the House to register decisions come to in the lobbies.” The remark could only mean that in the opinion of the Hon. member, it was not the right thing for members to meet together, discuss and decide beforehand whether they should or should not support a particular Government proposal. It was, at any rate, in this sense that the non-official members interpreted the remark, and while two of them entered a mild protest against it, one asked the Chairman, Mr Seshagiri Iyer, to give his ruling as to whether it was legal or illegal, proper or improper, for members of the House either to form themselves into parties, or to join together in voting on matters in regard to which, after previous and due deliberation, they had come to certain conclusions. The Chairman gave the only possible reply, and said so far as his knowledge of parliamentary practice went, it was perfectly legal and legitimate to form parties and take action. As a matter of fact, the Chairman might have gone further and said that in the absence of such a practice, parliamentary government, as we know it to-day, would be difficult if not impossible. When, however, the Chairman went on to say that he did not think “the Government ever said that the practice of meeting, discussing and voting together on a particular point was illegal” he was on less tenable ground. “Illegal” is perhaps too strong a word, but if Mr. Innes did not mean that this practice was not right and proper, we entirely fail to see what he could have meant.