PASSIVE RESISTANCE AND FORCE

WE have refrained from discussing the merits of the small and insignificant incident out of which the present serious situation at Guru-ka-Bagh has arisen, as well as from commenting on the justifiability or otherwise of the passive resistance offered by the Akalis. Our consideration is limited solely to the policy of the treatment which the forces of law and order have been meting out to the Akali Jathas. We consider that the incident is only the occasion, not the cause of the trouble, and whether we like it or not, passive resistance is a reality. Not only now, when India is struggling to establish the principle of government by consent, but even when the principle will have been established passive resistance will remain, and the State will frequently have to deal with individual as well as organised passive resistance, both of the justifiable and the unjustifiable kind. Therefore, it is a constitutional question how passive resistance as such is to be treated by the guardians of law and order. Is it to be treated as Governments are in the habit of treating active and violent resistance, or is it to be treated as a constitutional, though extreme and frequently illegal, method of political or religious warfare? In India, it has been treated during the last ten months with a severity which could scarcely have been exceeded if the resistance had been active instead of passive. In fact, the passivity of the resistance has been a matter of no consequence to our officials. One of the very highest of them said in December last that the view that he took of private resistance was that it was the same thing as waging war against His Majesty. It is in that spirit that most of our officials, who have had to deal with passive resistance in this province, have approached their task.