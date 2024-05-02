‘Peace’ in the province

IN his speech delivered in reply to the farewell address presented by the District Board of Amritsar, to which we had occasion to refer in a previous issue, Sir Edward Maclagan gave expression to a feeling of satisfaction on “seeing the province now at peace” “except so far as Akali troubles are concerned.” Although the exception itself covers a wide field, we wholeheartedly wish we could join in congratulating His Excellency on the “peace” of which he speaks. Unfortunately, the present state of affairs in the province does not warrant that good cheer and it has to be said that the “peace” spoken of is merely the “peace” of subdued feelings and the calm arising from despair. The Government, during the regime of Sir Maclagan, has never shown timely desire to bow to the popular will. The miseries experienced by the people in a large number of villages on account of the harsh methods of collection of the punitive police tax imposed upon them, the widespread resentment caused by various measures of repression which have been adopted in the name of law and order during the last three years, and the destructive effect of the communal policy inaugurated and obstinately adhered to during the regime of Sir Maclagan have all contributed to undermining civic harmony among people which is the foundation of real peace. This injurious policy has taken away the peace, mental as well as physical, not only of the community which complains of being the principle sufferer, but also of other communities. The bitter feelings engendered in Punjab by the communal policy of Sir Maclagan’s Government have to some extent left the whole of India perturbed by its evil effects.

