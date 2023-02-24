Peace without honour

FOUR years ago, a distinguished Indian statesman and publicist described the Ilbert Bill settlement as having brought peace with dishonour. Without going to the precise length, a lineal descendant of that great man may well refer to the passage of the Racial Distinctions Bill by the Legislative Assembly as having brought peace without much honour either to the Legislative Assembly itself or those more directly responsible for the measure. We have already seen how many objectionable features there were in the Bill as originally introduced, and how little it was calculated to fulfil the important purpose which those who wanted a change in the present law had in view, namely, the prevention of miscarriage of justice in cases in which Europeans were accused of violence against Indians. All these features remain in the Bill as passed by the Assembly. The only amendment which has been made in the original Bill is undoubtedly a good one. At the instance of Mr Agnihotri, the House has provided for appeals against sentences of whipping. That such sentences can be passed in the case of Indians at all while Europeans are exempted from them, is an odd commentary upon all talk of racial equality, and it is worthy of note that when the abolition of whipping was urged by a non-official member on the ground of the racial distinction involved in its existence, the Home member got out of the predicament by holding out the promise that “as soon as the Bill was passed, the Government would enquire regarding the punishment of whipping.” Yet when Mr Agnihotri brought forward his modest amendment, the same member opposed it on the ground that “the amendment raised a large question of improvement in the criminal law.” The fact is that our high officials are reluctant to part with even a shred of their existing power and authority in the case of Indians.