Pherozeshah Mehta’s Contribution

TIME has once more brought its revenge. Who could have imagined two decades ago when Sir Pherozeshah Mehta was at the height of his authority and influence that such a paper as the Civil and Military Gazette would write a leading article eulogising him and holding him up as a model and example to his countrymen? And yet this is what has happened. The Gazette writes:--“At a time when India is suffering from the excesses of a political school which scoffs at the sane and moderate Liberalism for which Sir Pherozeshah stood, such an example as that set by his long and distinguished career is more than ever needed.” Is the public memory so short that no one today remembers that two decades ago Sir Pherozeshah himself was regarded as an extremist among the extremists by the very people to whom the names of Tilak and Gandhi are anathema today? Has the Gazette really forgotten that it was Pherozeshah Mehta who was the leader of the first group of Legislative Councillors in any Indian Province who left the Council Chamber as a protest against an unpopular measure, in respect of which their voice had been unheeded? Has it forgotten that he was the first among our Legislative Councillors to use language in the Viceroy’s Council which was keenly resented by a distinguished member of the Government of India in a speech which since then has come to be known as “Westland’s wail”? Has it forgotten the famous address in which the object of its eulogy repudiated the pretensions of the bureaucracy and its friends as India’s perpetual guardians? The fact is that it is the advent of a newer and more extreme school that has alone reconciled the bureaucracy and its friends to the extremism of Sir Pherozeshah and his comrades.