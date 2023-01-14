Picturing India as she will be

WE have considered it necessary to subject certain parts of the Viceroy’s speech to criticism. But there is one part with which we are in agreement, and that is where His Excellency asked us all “to travel with him for one moment to look into the future, to strive to picture India as she will be.” “I see her,” said His Excellency, “not as an India with representation of different communities, not an India where the Hindu community shall be striving for its own interest only, or the Mahomedan community attempting to obtain some special interest for itself, or the Europeans considering the interest for the moment of their own community, but an India of all communities, of all classes, in which the Hindu, the Mahomedan, the European and every other class, race and creed, shall join and endeavour to make India a great India, and to give her a higher place in future history of the world; when every man will be doing his utmost for the country in which he has been born or his interests are involved; so that all may concentrate their attention upon one ultimate goal.” His Excellency scarcely needs our assurance that this has always been the goal of all Indian patriots, and especially the Nationalists. But this goal will not drop suddenly from the skies. Nations, communities and Governments must reap as they sow. You cannot divide the people into watertight compartments and expect that some day the division will automatically disappear and in place of India torn by communal strife there will spring up an India in which there will be no representations of communities. You cannot set up landed or commercial classes against the political classes and hope that there will be no conflict.