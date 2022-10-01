LIKE the prohibitionists in India, the hardliners in Britain are finding it tough to stem the tide — in another field. Seldom in that tradition-bound country has a somewhat puritanical publication been denounced in such strong terms as the report of the privately-organised commission headed by Lord Longford. He has been pursuing his self-imposed task of reintroducing the tenets of prohibitive society. Judging from the string of adjectives used in the press last week, it would appear as if the reformer has committed sacrilege by subtly pleading for good old Victorianism. Modern thought rejects straightway the prohibitions of yesteryear as harmful to society. But while protesting that it is not prudish, the Longford commission favours curbs on publications, the theatre, the cinema and even broadcasting. Since the 1959 Act has proved ineffective in establishing beyond doubt a tendency “to deprave and corrupt” even in blatant cases, the commission suggests a ban on any publication or performance whose effect, taken as a whole, is to outrage “contemporary standards of decency or humanity accepted by the public at large.” But what liberal-minded people now accept, Longford rejects. He also urges abolition of the 20th-century concept of “public good” under which the modernists take shelter. Through a draft bill, the commission has defined a new offence of “human exploitation by persons who, for purposes of gain, engage or induce any other person to take part as actors in any obscene or indecent performance.” In effect, Longford has become a synonym for an increasingly hard line on pornography which, for all practical purposes, is now widely accepted as part of life — to relieve the boredom of civilisation with all its chains.