Police atrocities on Harijan women

THE honour of women has always been held dear in every civilised society. Amongst other things, the disrobing of Draupadi by the Kauravas was responsible for the epic war between them and the Pandavas in this ancient land of ours. But the age of chivalry, it would appear, has gone. The report of the all-party committee on the atrocities committed on Harijan women in a Bihar village by policemen should make everyone’s head hang in shame. Over a dozen women were raped by these goondas in uniform. Some women were raped by two or three men. Some were girls in their teens. A 25-year-old woman pleaded that she had given birth to a baby only 20 days before, but even that could not save her from the barbarian’s embrace. The committee has described it as the “most heinous collective assault on women”. While unable to establish the charges of assault against the policeman individually, the committee has held all of them guilty of “having participated in a crime to condemn which no words would be adequate”. It was an all-party committee, and it cannot be said — as is often done — that some Opposition party or other was trying to exaggerate or exploit an ordinary incident. Now, what is the difference between what these monsters did in Bihar and what the Pakistani army did in Bangladesh? The latter had at least the excuse that they were at war, and that everything was fair in love or war, or that the laws of war were like the snakes of Ireland — they didn’t exist. It is also not a question of the honour of Harijan women only. The honour of a Harijan woman is as sacrosanct as that of a Brahmin woman.