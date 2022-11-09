IT is now an open secret that not only the three signatories to the pro-entry minute in the C.D. Committee’s Report, but Mr. C.R. Das and several other Congress leaders are in favour of Congressmen seeking entry into the Councils with a policy of obstruction. A leading Calcutta journal attributes to Mr. Das the view that Congressmen should, on taking their seats, present an ultimatum to the Government that if it will not carry out the people’s wishes, it must be prepared to find all its proposals opposed by the Congress party. This is exactly what the signatories to the pre-entry minute themselves mean when they say that their party will “move resolutions for the redress of Punjab and Khilafat wrongs and the attainment of Swarajya.” It is not so much the general question of entry into the Councils, therefore, as this question of entry into the Councils with the deliberate object of mending or ending the reformed Government that will during the next few months be the most alive of all issues before the Congress. Let us begin by pointing out that of the three questions on the basis of which a policy of obstruction is proposed to be followed, one will cease to be a burning question long before the elections will take place. A large part of the Khilafat question has already been or is in a fair way towards being solved, and the part that remains or will remain can scarcely be expected to evoke enthusiasm across the country that is necessary for making it a general issue at the ensuing elections. The second question, which relates to the Punjab grievances, is either included in the question of Swaraj or is merely a concern of the Punjab itself, and in no case can be made a separate election issue in any other Province. But even if these difficulties can be overcome, there will remain the practical difficulty in raising these questions in the House.
