IT is difficult to think of a more self-contradictory position than that taken up by Hon Mr Stephenson in his reply to Dr Pramathanath Banerjea’s motion in the Bengal Legislative Council, urging the release of all persons undergoing sentences of imprisonment in Bengal for offences of a political character. The honourable gentleman candidly admitted that “those political prisoners whom the mover had in mind are apart from those who have actually taken part in criminal outrages”; yet, he not only refused to release these prisoners, but actually filled nine-tenths of his speech with statements and observations based upon an essential confounding of the two classes of prisoners. In the whole speech, there is not one single argument in favour of the continued detention of political prisoners properly so called, that is to say, men who are not guilty of participation in any criminal offence and who are suffering only for their convictions, in some cases only to vindicate the primary and inalienable rights of the civilised man. Instead, there is any amount of rhetorical vote-catching claptrap about the recrudescence of anarchical crime. “I speak with a full sense of the gravity of my words,” said the honourable member, with reference to the Post Office murder case, “when I say that we have full information that it was not an isolated, meaningless outrage. The same party is responsible for other outrages attended by the same brutality, and the object of these outrages is to establish a system of terrorism with the ultimate aim of overthrowing the existing form of government and establishing anarchy.”