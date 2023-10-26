POLITICAL PRISONERS

THE debate that took place in the Punjab Legislative Council on Monday last on the resolution of Lala Thakar Das, urging the release of those persons convicted of political offences in this Province who were still in jail, was chiefly notable for the utterly unconvincing speech made by Mr RA Mant on the occasion. The honourable member began by saying that it was easy for him to understand the inclusion in the purview of the resolution of the Prevention of Seditious Meetings Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, but he failed to see how the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code had also been brought in. If these words had been a prelude to a declaration on the part of the honourable member that the government was prepared to consider favourably the suggestion of the mover, so far as it related to persons convicted under the first two Acts, his position would have been intelligible. But he made no such declaration and opposed the whole resolution. As regards the merits of his contention, it is enough to say that there are provisions in the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code which, in their actual working, may be and often are just as repressive as either of the two exceptional measures mentioned in the resolution, and that where these provisions are used for purposes of political repression, the persons sent to jail under them belong to exactly the same category as those convicted under an admittedly exceptional measure. The honourable member went on to say that he failed to understand the exact significance of the term ‘political offences’.