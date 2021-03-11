Political prisoners in Bombay

The raising of the question of the treatment of political prisoners in the Bombay Legislative Council has at last forced the Governor to make a public statement on the subject. In the course of his speech at a Durbar held at Poona on the 8th instant, His Excellency said:-- “Let me say clearly that the public may rest absolutely assured that any idea that such prisoners should be treated in a manner in the least humiliating or vindictive would be as repugnant to my Government as to the public. The public may rest assured that no such treatment has ever been contemplated and that on the contrary all those prisoners who have been willing to conform to the necessary discipline of gaol life have been treated with every consideration and courtesy; and in many cases have been accorded special treatment suitable to their circumstances. And further, we have at present under consideration proposals which, if accepted, as I hope they will be, will bring our gaol practice in this respect into line as far as may be with the practice in force in England and elsewhere.” The assurance is not unsatisfactory, though the terms in which it is couched are so vague that the public mind cannot possibly be at ease until the more definite statement promised by His Excellency is forthcoming. But when Sir Lloyd George complains of the misunderstanding that exists among the public, he must be told that for this misunderstanding, the attitude of his own Government and its officers is wholly responsible. Did not an official member of the Bombay Council, speaking on behalf of the local Government, declare some time ago, that the term “political prisoners” was unknown to the law of the land, and that the only ground on which the Government was prepared to accord a differential treatment to certain political prisoners was the ground of health?