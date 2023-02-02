Poor Opinion of Calibre of Non-Official Legislator

THE bureaucracy must have formed a very poor opinion of the calibre of the average non-official legislator, when, consciously or unconsciously, it can only make blunders. The latest instance of its bungling is the disallowance by the Governor General of the resolution of which notice had been given by Syed Raza Ali for the removal of the disqualification imposed on persons convicted of political offences, so that they may stand for elections. If there is one subject, rather than another, on which public opinion is absolutely unanimous, it is this subject. If there is one subject, rather than another, on which precedent, no less than reason and common sense, is on the side of this public opinion this is that subject; for it was only the other day that the Governor General removed the disqualification of twenty-eight persons, some of whom had been convicted of much graver offence than the alleged offences of the majority of those who are serving their term in one or other of His Majesty’s prisons at the present time. Yet this is the subject in respect of which the Governor General has in his wisdom chosen to exercise a more or less exceptional power which should be sparingly used even in the clearest cases. The ground for this action is that “it is not primarily the concern of the Governor General in Council to recommend to the Governor General the use of his prerogative of pardon by which alone the disqualification under the electoral rules can be removed.” A more extraordinary position it would be difficult for the Government to take up. It first makes a disqualifying rule which ought never to have been made, and then proceeds to make it impossible for the Legislature even to exert its influence to prevent misuse of this rule.