Position in the Central Provinces

ALTHOUGH for obvious reasons the battle for Swaraj has to be mainly fought in the Legislative Assembly, so far as the policy of mending or ending the Reforms is concerned, the Provinces offer a certain decided advantage over the central Government. The reason is not far to seek. The soul of the present Reforms is dyarchy, and it is in the Provinces alone that dyarchy exists. It is for this reason that in spite of its comparative unimportance among the Provinces, all eyes in India have now for some time been turned to the Central Provinces. Alone among the Provinces in India, that Province has an absolute majority of Swarajists in the local Council; it is, therefore, the one Province in which the policy of “uniform, continuous and consistent obstruction” can be, as it is being actually, tried under the most promising conditions. If that policy succeeds there, the example is bound to be imitated in other Provinces. Its failure in that Province would similarly be attended with a setback to the Swarajist cause in the whole country, not irretrievable but certainly serious. For this reason, among others, some of us would have preferred the launching of the experiment being deferred until it could be tried simultaneously in several of the Provinces and the electorate itself was better prepared for the trial. But the party most vitally concerned, the C.P. Swarajists themselves, though differently, and doubtless when all is said and done, they have a supreme right to decide for themselves. It cannot be denied that so far things have turned out exactly as they had anticipated. They passed a vote of “no confidence” in the ministry and the latter had to and did actually resign.

