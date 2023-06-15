Press conference on cow slaughter

WE do not know why anyone should fall foul of Dr Ansari and Mrs Naidu on account of their convening a conference of Press representatives to “discuss the attitude to be adopted in connection with Bakrid and to find ways and means of preventing cow slaughter.” The anxiety which the two leaders feel over this matter, and which is obviously due to the growing bitterness of Hindu-Mahomedan relations in certain parts of the country, is the most natural thing in the world, and surely a conference of press representatives to discuss the subject can do no harm, even if it does no great good. Whether it will do any good will, of course, depend upon the mentality which the representatives bring to bear on the discussion as well as on the influence they wield in their respective parts of the country. If Press representatives will approach the discussions in the spirit which is daily exhibited by a Muslim contemporary, of course no good will come out of the discussion. As the object aimed at is the prevention of cow slaughter, obviously the first step in the process has to be and can only be taken by the Muslim Press’ representatives. It is for them to make up their mind and declare in the clearest language that even if we cannot gain further ground in this matter of Hindu-Muslim unity, we must not at any rate lose the ground we have already gained, and that cow slaughter being one of the matters in respect of which the educated representatives of both communities have in their common interest and in the interests of their country come to an agreement, nothing shall be done to disturb that agreement.