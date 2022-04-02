IN respect of one class of political prosecutions there has of late and speaking generally been a distinct change for the worse in the policy of the Government. Previously, if not as a rule, at least in many cases, where there was no difficulty in getting at the editor and the editor was willing or prepared to undertake the whole responsibility for an offending article, the Government would either not prosecute the printer or anyone else or would not press the case against him. Even in the Martial Law days, when two editors were prosecuted in the Punjab, one of them on a charge of sedition, the printers and publishers were not prosecuted along with them, although under the law the Government was as much entitled to prosecute them as the editors. To our mind, this was the only right course to follow. Few printers and publishers at any rate, in this country, are so educated as to be able to distinguish what is sedition from what is not — by no means a very easy thing even for trained and accomplished lawyers, and so far as seditious intention is concerned, it goes without saying that they are as a rule singularly free from it or any other sinister intention. The only intention, indeed, that actuates them day in and day out is that of bringing out the paper in time and carrying out the orders of the editor in all respects and on all occasions. Such men may be technically liable, and where the editor is unknown or cannot be traced, the authorities may have no choice but to get hold of them as being the only person it is possible to get at and on whom responsibility can be technically fixed. It is surely neither desirable nor necessary to resort to this process in those cases where the editor is not only known and traceable but has been actually arrested and has avowed his responsibility for the whole thing.