Privileges of Parliament

THE proroguing of Parliament is under the British Constitution among the undoubted prerogatives of the Crown. This Parliament is only a few days old and already one important Labour member has challenged the exercise of this prerogative. When the Commons were summoned to hear the prorogation speech in the House of Lords, Mr. Lansbury raised a question of privilege and said that the Commons were entitled to decide whether to adjourn without interference by the Crown or any outside authority. He referred to the memorable scene in 1629 when the door was locked and the Speaker forcibly detained in his chair as an example of the preservation of the Commons’ privileges, and added that it was a crime to adjourn with nothing done to relieve unemployment. The Speaker, as might have been expected, ruled out the claim on the ground that under the Constitution His Majesty had the power to prorogue Parliament. This was, however, shirking the real issue. Everybody knows that the power of the Crown means for all practical purposes the power of the Cabinet for the time being, and the Cabinet is responsible to Parliament. The difficulty in this case, however, is that the Cabinet, by virtue of the majority it commands, is more the master than the agent of Parliament, and it has happened so during the last several years that the Cabinet, which often means only the Premier with two or three of his colleagues, has acted almost as despotically as the Stuarts. What Mr. Lansbury forgot was that against this despotism the weapon of 1629 is unavailing. You can lock the door and forcibly detain the Speaker only when Parliament has to deal with an outside authority, and when you are in a majority; you cannot do so when your own officers act despotically and are backed by a majority of the House.