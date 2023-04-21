PROPHET MALIGNED

HERE is an example of a dirty attempt at exciting and wounding the religious susceptibilities of people with a view to gaining political advantages for one’s community. The saddest feature of the story is that the author of the attempt is one who calls himself a minister of Christ — he who taught both by example and precept the religion of love and charity not only to his co-religionists but to all others who, though not of the fold, yet belong to the Brotherhood of Man. To use the sacred name of religion for the purpose of making political capital is in itself highly objectionable, but the attempt becomes infinitely more condemnable when it proceeds from a man whose avowed object is to win people not by abusing their religion but by expounding his own without so much as by a vague suggestion or innuendo, maligning those great founders of other religion who along with Christ are the elect of the Lord. Our readers are aware that in January last, the East African Standard published a communication in the course of which one Rev. W.H. Shaw sought to malign the great Founder of Islam. This worthy minister of the church on St. Paul’s Day, January 25, 1923 sent the following cable message to Major Ormsby Gore, the Colonial Under Secretary:-- “Today being St. Pauls’, refer you to his words applicable to your Indian policy here. Read 2 Corinthians 6, verses 14 to 18.” (“Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers, for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness and what communion hath light with darkness, and what concord hath Christ with Belial (Mahome) or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel, and what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? For ye are the temple of the living God, as God hath said, I will dwell in them and walk in them, and I will be their God and they shall be my people”).