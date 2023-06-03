Prostitutes & Politics

SCANDAL culture differs from nation to nation. The one thing that was missing in the Watergate case was sex. In Britain, despite the Lonrho affair which involved big money, it is the call girl affair that has pushed everything off the front page. Even the BBC has been giving it pride of place. In America, on the other hand, sex fails to click. Even the mysterious disappearance of Ted Kennedy’s lady secretary did not interrupt his political career. A practical explanation for this difference between the two countries has been given by a Londoner in the columns of The New York Times. He says: “Our upper classes usually have all the money and all the power they want to play. But they marry little thin things who putter around in the garden, play with tea cups and ride to hounds. But take your American officials. Many of them were not born with silver spoons dangling from their lips. They lack that sense of sufficient power and money; they feel insecure. Besides, they all seem to be married to healthy, warm, full-bodied women. If they stray, you seldom hear about it.” The Americans, however, are not willing to admit this verdict. They say it is too hard on the wives of the British aristocracy and too kind to the US women. Women’s Lib has its own angle on the theory. They maintain it is a hangover of Caesarism. It was Caesar who said: “Caesar’s wife should be above suspicion.” He didn’t say anything about Caesar himself being caught in the act with Cleopatra or his numerous other lady friends. In Britain, it is Caesar who is in the dock, not his wife. As a matter of fact, the wives are standing by their husbands.