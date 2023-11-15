THE two questionnaires which the Public Services Commission has just issued, and which we published in these columns yesterday, are bound to confirm the Indian public’s opinion that this blessed body is going to prove decidedly harmful to India from two points of view, both equally important. It is bound to increase the cost of the administration, which is already far too heavy both in view of the country’s undeniable poverty and as compared with the cost of administration in other countries more or less in India’s position, by increasing the emoluments of the European Services. One entire set of questions — 11 in number — is concerned with this aspect of the matter and can possibly lead to no other consequence. Although this questionnaire is under the general heading “Service Conditions” and is supposed to be concerned with all the members of the All-India Services, even a cursory glance at the questions suffices to show that their real concern is with the British members. Questions 2, 3, 4 and 6, which relate respectively to retirement on proportionate pension, rates of pay calculated on the basis of remittance to the United Kingdom, passage allowance and exchange compensation allowance, cannot possibly refer to any other members, and many of the other questions, though generally worded, have the cases of the British members in view far more than those of the Indian members. Although this questionnaire is given the second instead of the first place, it is not difficult to see, both from the number and nature of the questions and other circumstances in the knowledge of the public, that it is likely to be treated as the more important of the two.