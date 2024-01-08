PUNJAB AND SWARAJIST POLICY

THE more we think of the decision said to have been arrived at by the General Council of the Swarajya party at its meeting in Cocanada regarding the policy to be followed by the Swarajist members of the Punjab Council, the more we are convinced of the imperative need for modifying it. That this is the general sense of the members themselves or, at any rate, of many of them we have not the smallest doubt, though at the time of writing we have not before us the statement which they were to issue on Monday last. Nothing else can be meant by their decision to offer themselves for election to the Standing Committees and to participate in the proceedings of the council, pending reconsideration of the matter at the Lucknow meeting. The plain fact is that the decision of the General Council has placed our Swarajist members in an impossible position. Unless that decision is modified, it will, we fear, be the plain duty of all or most of these members to resign their seats and offer themselves for re-election in either of the two cases in which they sought the suffrage of the constituencies on the last occasion. If they elect to remain members of the Swaraj party, as most of them doubtless will, they must go back to their constituencies and say that pending the attainment of Swarajya, they will not be able to take any part in the defence of purely Hindu interests, even when these are most unjustly and wantonly attacked. The fact that in the opinion of the members themselves there is no essential incongruity between the two cases is of no account.

