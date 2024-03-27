Punjab Budget

THE greater portion of the last session of the Punjab Legislature was occupied with the discussion of Budget grants. It was most unfortunate that except on a few occasions, there was no concerted action on the part of elected members to carry the motions for reduction even when they were eminently reasonable and desirable. On the other hand, there was an unmistakable tendency on the part of a large body of Muslim members to cut short the discussion by moving a closure and blindly support the Government on all matters which did not directly affect Mahomedan or rural interests. Hindu and urban members, both Swarajists and others, however, always sided with their other colleagues in the matters that principally affected the latter. For instance, the opposition to the land settlements would have ended in smoke but for the support it got from non-Muslim urban members. The elected Sikh members’ attitude was praiseworthy throughout the session, and on all matters of public importance, their votes were cast on the right side, even though in the matter of the Akali trial and other matters on which they were keen, the Mussalman members voted against them almost in a body. Another noticeable feature of the proceedings was the anxiety of Hindu and Sikh members to scrupulously refrain from making a frontal attack on the frankly pro-Muslim policy of the Education Minister. As against this, several Mussalman members, on more than one occasion, almost deliberately sought to give a communal colour to the debates, and when that was not thought possible or expedient, tried to raise the cry of rural versus urban. This device was quite frequently adopted to affect the voting.

