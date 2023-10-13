Punjab census

HAVING in our last article noticed the main features of the population of Punjab as a whole, we now come to the various sub-divisions of the population, such as those living in villages, towns and cities, Hindus, Mahomedans, Christians, Sikhs, etc. The first thing to be noticed is that while in the census of 1881, the number of towns and cities was 280, in 1921 the number was only 187. This decrease is explained as being due to the changes introduced in the method of classification. In 1868, for instance, Kangra district was shown as having seven towns with a population of over 5,000 persons. As a matter of fact, not a single town in the recognised sense existed there. Every one of the seven ‘towns’ was a cluster of small villages grouped together under one head. The modern definition of a town is a continuous collection of houses inhabited by no less than 5,000 persons. The growth of towns in this sense has been very slow in Punjab. The 187 towns and cities noticed in the last census contain a total population of 29,01,098 as compared with 174 towns and cities with a population of 25,67,282 recorded in 1911. Among the cities, there are only three with a population of a lakh or over each, while there are only six towns having a population of 50,000 to 1,00,000. Another noteworthy thing is that the proportion of the female population seems to decrease as the total population increases in towns and cities. Thus, there were 824 females to 1,000 males in towns having 5,000 to 10,000 persons each, while only 576 females to 1,000 males were living in cities having over 1,00,000 persons.

