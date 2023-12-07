PUNJAB ELECTIONS

THE most conspicuous feature of the results of the elections in Punjab, so far as they have been received up to the moment of writing, is the remarkable success won by the Swaraj party at the polls. In every one of the five cases in which a Swarajist candidate was in the field, he has not only headed the poll but beaten his competitors by a large number of votes. In four of the five cases, the contest was either triangular or quadrangular, and it is worthy of note that in all these cases, the Swaraj candidates polled a larger number of votes than all the other candidates put together. In the most important case of all, that of the Lahore City, Dr Nihal Chand, the successful candidate, got more than twice as many votes as all his rival candidates combined. This success of the party would have been gratifying in any case. It is particularly gratifying because it shatters the delusion which has been carefully fostered and cherished in some quarters during the last few months that the Congress has no influence, no prestige and no authority in this province. The Swaraj candidates in these, as in other cases, had only half the backing of the Congress, only half of its influence, prestige and authority on their side. In fact, the resolution of the Congress, on the strength of which they offered themselves as candidates, was only a permissive resolution, and yet in every single case in which they contested a seat with representatives of other interests, they have not only won in the fight, but have outdistanced their competitors by a long way.