PUNJAB FINANCE

ONE noticeable thing in Sir John Maynard’s speech to introducing the Punjab Budget for 1922-23 is the evident note of confidence, which there is nothing in the actual figures to justify. The conversion of a huge cash balance into a huge deficit in the course of a single year, the anticipation of a large addition to this deficit in the ensuing year, and the inability to hope either for an immediate curtailment of expenditure or an immediate growth in the normal revenues, are circumstances which have a depressing effect upon ordinary minds, which leave no room for optimistic speculation. How come Sir Maynard is able to rise above the ordinary feeling? The only explanation we have found is that the Hon. member shares the temperament of the type of landed or other magnate who when confronted by adversity can console himself with the reflection that his ancestral estate is inexhaustible and that if he cannot make his two ends meet with his present income and his present expenditure, he can at any rate hope to do so by drawing in one form or another upon the vast reserve which his ancestors have left as a legacy to him. An extract from his speech clearly shows it---“It is an inevitable inference that expenditure on the scale of the current year’s revised budget is in some measure an anticipation of the future developments to which we may not without reason look forward as the result of the great scheme of irrigation, hydro-electric power, industry and communication now commenced or being planned. We see with the eye of reasoned prophecy yet more of our desert spaces turned into rich arable land, tilled by a prosperous peasantry, the inaccessible places linked by new railroads, tramways and roads and busy industry humming in the mills to which our great rivers will be harnessed, a greater population, a richer one. New wealth will bring the means of greater expenditure.”