IN dealing with the condition of the people, the annual report on the administration of the Punjab in 1920-21 states that while the spring harvest of 1920 was fair, the succeeding autumn’s harvest was impaired by an unusually scanty monsoon. The sown area decreased by 16 p.c. as compared with the preceding year and the matured area was less by over 30 p.c. The scarcity of foodgrains resulted in high prices throughout the year. Coming to the financial aspect, we find that there was an unusually large provincial balance of Rs 260 lakhs. During seven years, the revenue of the Province had improved by nearly two crores of rupees, but three quarters of this income was derived from non-recurring sources such as proceeds from the sale of Government estates, wasteland and town sites in the colony areas. The actual advance during the year 1920-21 was about Rs 15 lakhs and the sale of wasteland and the like during this period yielded about Rs 19 lakhs. Land revenue fell by Rs 5 lakhs, while Irrigation, Excise and Stamp Revenue contributed towards the increase. The debit side of the accounts was swelled owing to the increase in the pay of non-gazetted establishments, the high rates of grain compensation, enhanced contingent charges and the return of many officers from military duty. The total increase over the previous year’s figure was Rs 116 lakhs, mostly under the heads of Civil Works, Land Revenue, Education, Police, Law, Irrigation Works and Medical and General Administration. In consequences of the heavy expenditure, the closing balance fell by Rs 73 lakhs to Rs 187 lakhs. The birth-rate of the province showed a gradual return to normal conditions after the ravages of pestilence and war. There were no epidemics and the year may therefore be described as healthy.