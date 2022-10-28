WE offer our congratulations to the Punjab Government (Ministry of Education) on the excellent innovation it has devised for fighting non-co-operation. One of the sections of the new Punjab Municipal (Amendment) Bill, the text of which has just been published in the Gazette, requires every member of a municipal committee, on taking his seat, to make an oath or affirmation of his allegiance to the Crown in the following words:--“I, A.B., having been elected (or appointed) a member of this Committee, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty the King-Emperor of India, his heirs and successors, and that I will faithfully discharge the duty upon which I am about to enter.” Municipalities have now been in existence in India for many years and have been able to do without this provision in the law. But that is only because there were no non-co-operators in the Committees. Now that they exist and dare to non-co-operate with an irresponsible Government with a view to making it responsible, have in some cases succeeded in getting themselves elected to municipal committees by the suffrages of their fellow-citizens, who can deny that a radical change in the law is a necessity? It was in the fitness of things that this change was first suggested in a section of the press which is sometimes miscalled reactionary and anti-Indian, but which is in reality the only section that has the true interests of India at heart. It is equally in the fitness of things that the credit of being the first to act upon this suggestion should belong to the authorities in our own Province of whom even their worst detractors cannot say that any suggestion made with a view to enabling the administrative machinery to run smoothly are ever thrown away upon them.