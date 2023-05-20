Punjab supports Swaraj Party

THE public meeting that was held in Lahore last Wednesday and the speeches made by the leaders of the Swaraj Party on the occasion show that there is considerable support in Punjab for the programme of that party. The Provincial Congress Committee has also passed a resolution asking the All-India Congress Committee to suspend the Council-boycott programme for a while or, at any rate, allow Punjab to do so. The reasons for passing this resolution are not stated, but it would seem that a very considerable body of Congressmen in Punjab is in favour of Council entry and the desire to take part in the Council elections. Indeed, it would not be far wrong to say that, unlike other Provinces in India, Punjab has a majority of Congressmen who support the new party and the resolution of the Punjab Provincial Congress Committee is a concession to their view. It is easy to anticipate the objections that would be raised elsewhere to this resolution and the effect it is bound to have on the future prospects of the Congress programme in this province. But the fact remains that recent events in Punjab have had a very unfortunate effect on the people and their zeal for the Congress has for some time past clearly abated. It is, however, hoped that the new party will infuse fresh energy and the activities of the Congressmen will centre around Council entry which, Das and other leaders expect, would usher in Swaraj more speedily and with less sacrifice. Professor Ruchi Ram Sahni, in his opening speech, made a reference to the enormous sacrifice made by our foremost leaders who have been suffering imprisonment in various jails. The sufferings of these and many others could not, indeed, go in vain.