Punjab Veterinary report

WE have just received the annual report of the Punjab Civil Veterinary Department for 1922-23. The report shows that there was a further decline in the number of admissions to the Punjab Veterinary College; only 17 new students having joined the college from Punjab. The reasons for this decline are said to be the higher entrance standard of the new English course which was recently introduced, the closure of military recruitment and the comparatively poor prospects for more highly educated men in the veterinary service. The last objection has been remedied since the close of the year by the introduction of a class of Veterinary Assistants on a pay of Rs 100-300; and it is expected that a larger number of young men will take advantage of the improved teaching which the college now provides. The report goes on to state that a gratifying proof of the spread of veterinary knowledge and of confidence in the department is afforded by the increasing readiness of the villagers to submit their animals for inoculation, and that during the septicaemia epidemic, the demand for serum outran the supply and the budget allotment. This fact not only knocks the bottom out of the charge brought against our agricultural classes that they do not want to take advantage of modern methods of treatment of cattle diseases, but also shows the extremely meagre provision made by the government for that purpose. Fourteen new veterinary hospitals were opened during the year, raising the total number of hospitals from 159 to 173. Even this small increase in the number of veterinary hospitals, however, was the result of a mere re-shuffling of certain posts.

