Question of Mahatma Gandhi’s Arrest

CONSIDERABLE surprise was expressed in many quarters, some of which were far from being friendly either to Mahatma Gandhi or to the movement of which he was the head, that he should have been arrested not when he was in the midst of or preparing for aggressive activities, but when he had suspended all those activities. All sorts of surmises were made. We now have the truth in an official report published by the authority of the Government of India and prepared for presentation to Parliament--“India in 1921-22.” The author, Mr. Rushbrook Williams, writes:-- “This step (Mr. Gandhi’s arrest) had long been contemplated, but had been postponed for various reasons. In the first place, there was reluctance to incarcerate a man who, however mistaken might be his activities, was widely revered as a saint. Moreover, he had consistently preached non-violence and done all that he could to restrain the more impatient of his followers from embarking upon forcible methods. It was impossible to ignore the fact that until a substantial body of Indian opinion was prepared to support measures against Mr. Gandhi’s person and until the popular belief in his divine imploration had been weakened, there was reason to fear that his arrest would have been attended with bloody outbreaks in numerous places, by the intensification of racial bitterness, and by the creation of conditions in which the new constitution would have little or no chance of success.” This is a significant statement that throws light on the mentality of those responsible for the Mahatma’s arrest and prosecution. It was stated at the time that he was about to be arrested when he made the Bardoli announcement, and that it was this announcement which made the Government suspend the execution of the order for his arrest.