RACIAL DISTINCTION

AN Associated Press telegram from Simla states that the evidence recorded by the Racial Distinctions Committee discloses two divergent opinions, one of which is as strong as the other, and significantly adds:--“It is not improbable that even the Commissioners among themselves stand in the same position; and while there are forces at work for a compromise, if the two sections do not find a common basis the controversy which is already acute will be made more acute.” To those who have followed the proceedings of the Committee, as published from time to time, this statement will cause no surprise. It is, indeed, a matter of common knowledge that the evidence recorded by the Committee mainly followed a racial line, and that such inkling as one could get as to the mentality of the Commissioners from the questions that were put to the witnesses showed that many of the members, too, were predisposed to follow the same line. Nor is it a matter for wonder that this should be so. You cannot, for the purpose of a Committee like this which deals with one of the most acutely contentious of all questions in the India of today, chose men who belong to a world of their own, detached from the prevailing atmosphere; and the thing would not be worth trying even if it were feasible. It is only the wearer of the shoe who knows where it pinches, and the greater half of the usefulness of a committee like this is derived from the fact that it affords an opportunity to the more reasonable persons on one side and on the other to try and find out a basis of settlement, if possible. Nor, for our part, are we surprised to learn that the real point of difference both among witnesses, and among the Commissioners themselves, is as to the desirability or otherwise of retaining the jury and its composition.