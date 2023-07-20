Reaction in the Assembly

IT is now clear that after a few half-hearted and abortive attempts at establishing its ascendancy over the Executive Government, the Legislative Assembly has now definitely resolved to take a subordinate place in the Constitution. Nothing else can be meant by the succession of defeats which the government has recently succeeded in inflicting on the popular party. The latest of these, the victory of the government on Mr Samarth’s resolution for curtailing the financial powers of the Council of State, was in a sense also the most noteworthy. Here, there were no political considerations whatever. The precedent of the Mother of Parliaments was entirely on the side of the mover of the resolution, and the resolution itself was one affecting the dignity, prestige and importance of the House. And yet the Home Member had no difficulty — after a speech in which he was deliberately offensive to the House and took up the extraordinary position that so far from curtailing the power of the Council he was in favour of giving it fuller powers — in obtaining a majority against the resolution. Some of the grounds that he urged in favour of his view were as extraordinary as any grounds could possibly be. The members of the Council of State, he said, paid taxes. Do the members of the House of Lords pay none? There were political reasons for curtailing the power of the House of Lords. Can’t exactly the same reasons be urged in our own case? Has not the Council of State already, during its brief career, proved that it is by a long way the more subservient of the two Chambers? But these obvious considerations did not in any manner or degree weigh with a House in which the forces of reaction were for the moment in the ascendant.