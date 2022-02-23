Rebuild national platform

WE suggest that a resolute attempt be made to rebuild the national platform. It may be under a different name, so as to make it truly representative of all those who believe in Swaraj and are prepared to work for it. It will be seen at once that in making this suggestion, we are asking the non-co-operators not to abandon a single one of their items, but only to make explicit what has hitherto been implicit in their programme. Mahatma Gandhi has told us that the success of non-co-operation depends absolutely upon the fullest co-operation among the people. We are only asking him to take active steps to bring into existence this essential condition of the success of non-co-operation, instead of relying upon measures which may some day bring it into existence, but which in the meantime seem as much to have retarded as to have facilitated its advent. It was almost the other day that Gandhi said that he would like very much to see in the Congress a party which believes in working the Reforms. We are only asking him to take active steps to create a common meeting ground between the party which wishes to work the Reforms and those who do not wish to work them. Lest there be any misapprehension, we are not suggesting a change in the Congress constitution or for the return of the moderates to the present Congress. The difficulties that have stood in the way of this consummation so long still remain. Our suggestion is the creation of a new body, of a permanent Round Table Conference on which the Congress, the Liberal Federation and the National Liberal League, the Moslem League, the Hindu Sabha and the Sikh League and all other similar bodies in the country as well as elected members of all our Legislative Councils, the Legislative Assembly and the Council of State may be adequately represented, and which would work for the attainment of Swaraj.