REDUCTION OF EXPENDITURE

THE expected appointment of the Indian Retrenchment Committee and the anticipation made that expenditure will be cut down severely have led to some opposition by those who are interested in maintaining a high level of taxation and expenditure in India. In every country, the natural tendency of administrators is to increase expenditure, multiply services and render the administrative machinery more elaborate and complex. But this is opposed to the very principle on which a sound and progressive Government rests and derives its power and authority. As the people become intelligent and capable of managing their own affairs through their own local organisations, they become entitled to less interference from the Government in financial and other matters, until the latter’s functions are confined to very few departments. In India during all the time people had no direct voice in the Government, taxation and expenditure were on a low scale, but just at a time when the beginning of self-government was established and the people began to express their opinions, they found that expenditure was increased and taxation levied on an unprecedented scale. This is justified on the ground that administrative reforms are usually followed by a high scale of expenditure and that the rise in prices involved the revision of the scale of salaries of officers in various services. But it is difficult to admit that all that has been done by the Government in the name of “reforms” and “rise in prices” can be justified or is free from extravagance. New and high-paid offices have been created so largely that no justification could be found for them, while expenditure on unproductive and wasteful objects has increased beyond the actual requirements of the country.