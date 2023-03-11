 Release of gurdwara prisoners : The Tribune India

Lahore, Sunday, March 11, 1923

Release of gurdwara prisoners



THE speeches of both the Chief Secretary and Sir John Maynard on Sardar Randhir Singh’s resolution regarding the release of gurdwara prisoners go to show that the Punjab Government is in a fix in this matter. On the one hand, it is professedly anxious not to retain these men in custody. This anxiety is, we believe, quite sincere, not only because, as the Chief Secretary pointed out, the business is rather expensive, especially for a Government which does not know how to make its two ends meet, but because Governments, like individuals, have no special fondness for unpopularity, and the Punjab government knows how intensely unpopular it has made itself by incarcerating these and other men who are at the farthest possible distance from being criminals. On the other hand, the Government is equally anxious that its action should not have even the appearance of a surrender, and that under the name and in the guise of a guarantee against a future recurrence of the present trouble, it should have that apology from the men concerned for their past actions which it has failed to obtain by more direct means. It was under the influence of these double and somewhat conflicting motives that the Punjab Government, through the Chief Secretary, moved the now famous amendment to Sardar Randhir Singh’s resolution. Happily, the Council had no difficulty in seeing through the game, and while appreciating the Government’s anxiety to release the prisoners, stoutly refused to make the release conditional on the prisoners tendering a vicarious apology and undertaking to abstain from an offence which they never committed. The only arguments on the official side were that the men had been judicially convicted and it was not the business of a legislative and deliberative body to sit in judgment on a judicial verdict. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

2
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

3
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

5
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

6
Chandigarh

Doctor held guilty of medical negligence during knee replacement surgery

7
Delhi

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

8
Jalandhar

Woman raped for 2 yrs; husband, his 4 friends booked in Phagwara

9
Punjab

Ownership rights for over 11,200 tillers in Punjab

10
Chandigarh

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents ~1.96 lakh crore Budget

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget

No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

India, Australia to boost defence ties

India, Australia to boost defence ties

Ink pacts on sports, innovation, audio-visual production, so...

‘Matter of regret’: Modi raises temple vandalism with Australian Premier

‘Matter of regret’: Modi raises temple vandalism with Australian Premier

India, US ink MoU on chip supply chain

India, US ink MoU on chip supply chain


Cities

View All

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant