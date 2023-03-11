THE speeches of both the Chief Secretary and Sir John Maynard on Sardar Randhir Singh’s resolution regarding the release of gurdwara prisoners go to show that the Punjab Government is in a fix in this matter. On the one hand, it is professedly anxious not to retain these men in custody. This anxiety is, we believe, quite sincere, not only because, as the Chief Secretary pointed out, the business is rather expensive, especially for a Government which does not know how to make its two ends meet, but because Governments, like individuals, have no special fondness for unpopularity, and the Punjab government knows how intensely unpopular it has made itself by incarcerating these and other men who are at the farthest possible distance from being criminals. On the other hand, the Government is equally anxious that its action should not have even the appearance of a surrender, and that under the name and in the guise of a guarantee against a future recurrence of the present trouble, it should have that apology from the men concerned for their past actions which it has failed to obtain by more direct means. It was under the influence of these double and somewhat conflicting motives that the Punjab Government, through the Chief Secretary, moved the now famous amendment to Sardar Randhir Singh’s resolution. Happily, the Council had no difficulty in seeing through the game, and while appreciating the Government’s anxiety to release the prisoners, stoutly refused to make the release conditional on the prisoners tendering a vicarious apology and undertaking to abstain from an offence which they never committed. The only arguments on the official side were that the men had been judicially convicted and it was not the business of a legislative and deliberative body to sit in judgment on a judicial verdict.